Police identify victims in deadly Powder Springs shooting; suspect charged with murder

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — Authorities have released the names of two victims killed in a weekend shooting at a home in Powder Springs.

Officers responded to a residence on Yoshino Trace, where they found two people critically injured with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital but later died.

Powder Springs police say the suspect, 31-year-old Martin Dewberry, is now facing two counts of murder along with several other charges. Investigators identified the victims as his biological mother, 72-year-old Monica Brookins, and his stepfather, 73-year-old John Wells.

Police say all three lived at the home, but a motive has not been released.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.