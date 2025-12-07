Powder Springs police investigating deadly shooting at home

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — Police say two older adults have died after being shot inside a home in Powder Springs.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was living at the residence on Yoshino Terrace with the victims, who were both approximately 79 years old. All three lived in the home together when the shooting happened.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released. Powder Springs police say additional details will be shared as the investigation continues.