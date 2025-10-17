Police give update on death of Clayton County baby, bond denied for mother and father

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Heartbreaking details have emerged as the parents of a six-month-old Clayton County boy remain jailed in connection to his violent death.

The Clayton County medical examiner’s autopsy report says Nnakai Pratt was last seen alive just after midnight Sunday, October 12, 2025 when father Antonio Pearce picked up Nnakai and his twin sister from their mother’s home. The little girl was visible in her car seat, but there was something over Nnakai’s car seat which blocked him from camera view.

The baby boy’s body was discovered Tuesday, October 14 after an intense search. Clayton County Police Det. Chieyenne Reynolds says investigators knew early on that the story Pearce told them--that an armed man snatched the baby from his car seat at the end of a robbery--had plenty of holes.

“He was caught in a lot of lies throughout his interview,” said Reynolds.

Cell phone data and eyewitness statements helped lead investigators to the backyard of a home on Green Valley Lane, where they made the grim discovery of Nnakai’s body.

“He was found discarded in a trash bag,” Reynolds says.

Nnakai was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. The autopsy report says there was “insect activity” on him.

“He is dressed in a shirt that says, My First Thanksgiving with a turkey in the middle of the words. The imprint of the turkey is on his chest. He is wearing a diaper and Minnie Mouse pants,” the report reads.

Clayton County Police Maj. Francisco Romero says the discovery was a difficult one for those on scene, some of whom are parents themselves.

“It’s tough. It’s tough,” says Romero. “They’re not robots.”

As police were providing an update but unable to release many details amid the investigation they say remains open, Pearce and the twins’ mother, Necolette Pratt, were appearing from jail in a virtual hearing with Clayton County Magistrate Judge John Parker.

Parker denied bond for Pearce and Pratt on most of their charges.

Pearce faces at least seven charges including malice murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with attempt to murder, and evidence tampering, as detailed by the arrest warrants.

“It is alleged that you knowingly and intentionally tampered with evidence by asking a witness to hide a book bag containing drugs and a handgun, and by taking the missing child’s body and attempting to hide it along a fence line,” said Judge Parker.

Necolette Pratt’s charges include false statements, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, and party to a crime.

“You are alleged to have intentionally aided and abetted in the commission of concealing the death and whereabouts of the victim, a Nnakai Pratt,” the judge said.

Judge Parker set Pearce’s preliminary hearing for November 10, and Pratt’s for November 12.

Police Maj. Romero expressed gratitude for the eager outpouring of support from Clayton County residents when the case of the missing infant was opened and authorities had yet to know what had happened.

“I think that’s the one unifying thing about this unfortunate tragedy. Our community came together to help us. We felt that they were hurting, and we ourselves was hurting,” says Romero. “My detectives are some of the hardest-working people in the entire state, and they are fiercely dedicated to bringing justice to Baby Pratt.”