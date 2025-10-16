Parents charged after 6-month-old found dead in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The investigation into the death of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt has led to the arrest of both of the baby’s parents.

Clayton County police say the child’s mother, Nicolette Pratt, has been charged with obstruction and making false statements. Investigators say they’re continuing to look into her role in the crime.

This comes as the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, is expected to appear in court Thursday on new charges. Pearce is now charged with malice murder in his son’s death.

Police previously said Pearce’s account of the child’s disappearance contained inconsistencies. The baby’s body was found earlier this week, days after he was reported missing.