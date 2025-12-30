Parents could face charges after chaotic incident involving teens at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Parents of hundreds of unsupervised teenagers could face charges following a chaotic incident at Atlantic Station over the weekend that involved fireworks, gunfire, and a heavy police response.

Atlanta police say a crowd of roughly 400 juveniles, most between the ages of 14 and 17, gathered at Atlantic Station, where fireworks were set off and at least two guns were fired. Patrons in the area were forced to duck for cover as the situation unfolded.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says officers quickly responded to the scene and worked to disperse the crowd.

“Multiple officers were dispatched from across the Atlanta Police Department to this location to support the security team,” Schierbaum said. “The decision was made to move those juveniles off the property.”

He says officers noticed one major issue during the incident.

“What we did not see were parents. Parents of any of the 400 juvenile children that were present, most of which were under the age of 17,” Schierbaum said.

Police say parents could face charges if investigators determine they violated a city ordinance requiring proper supervision of minors.

“As our investigation continues, if we do find there were adults that had violated the city’s ordinance with proper supervision of their children, they too will be charged,” Schierbaum said.

Police confirm that while firearms were discharged and fireworks were set off, no one was injured. However, at least one nearby building was damaged during the incident.

Atlantic Station has an existing policy requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m. The property’s general manager, Giovanni Silva, says that policy limits one adult to supervising no more than four juveniles.

“Beginning at 3 p.m., all individuals under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with no more than four youths per parent,” Silva said.

Police say the large crowd and lack of supervision made the situation especially difficult to manage. Officers worked to move juveniles off the property while ensuring surrounding neighborhoods remained safe.

Schierbaum says police are now increasing security at Atlantic Station ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“Moving forward, we’re going to continue our close coordination with Atlantic Station. Extra resources are being deployed to the area,” he said.

Atlanta police say no injuries were reported during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.