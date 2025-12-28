Crime And Law

Police disperse unruly crowd at Atlantic Station after reports of gunfire

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they had to disperse a large group of unruly teens Saturday night after reports of gunfire at Atlantic Station.

Officers responded to Market Street after receiving calls about juveniles setting off fireworks on the property. Police say as the group left the area and walked toward Spring Street and 17th Street, additional loud noises were heard, which officers later determined were gunshots.

Authorities say several businesses and at least one vehicle were damaged during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

