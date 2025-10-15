Body found during search for missing Clayton County baby

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The search for 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt has come to a tragic end.

Clayton County investigators confirm they’ve recovered the body of an infant in the same area where police had been searching for the missing baby. Officers sealed off parts of a Riverdale apartment complex on Valley Hill Road, setting up crime scene tape and privacy screens near a dumpster and a wooded area.

That’s the location where the baby’s father, 38-year-old Antonio Pearce, claimed his son was taken at gunpoint on Sunday. Police say Pearce’s account contained inconsistencies and did not match physical evidence at the scene.

The medical examiner was called to the area after the infant’s remains were discovered. Authorities say their focus remains on Pearce, who was taken into custody Sunday on an unrelated charge. He has a prior criminal history and is being held without bond.

Pearce has been identified as a suspect in his son’s disappearance, but investigators have not yet filed charges in connection with the child’s death. Police say that could change as the investigation continues.

Detectives first announced Tuesday that the search for the child had taken a “desperate turn,” citing physical evidence that pointed to foul play.

Pearce is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the unrelated charge.