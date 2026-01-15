One of three suspects in deadly Decatur home burglary arrested in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of three suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a woman who was shot as she arrived home during a burglary in September.

The Fugitive Unit located 33-year-old Marquel Heard in Birmingham, Alabama. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Anna Scott outside her Decatur home on the 3700 block of Citation Drive on Sept. 20.

Investigators believe Scott confronted the suspects as they attempted to break into her home. Police say one of the suspects began shooting at her car.

Heard is the first of three suspects identified in the case to be taken into custody.