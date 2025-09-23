Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects connected to a burglary that turned deadly.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, officers responded to the 3700 block of Citation Drive around 10:36 p.m. They found 36-year-old Anna Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe Scott confronted the suspects when they attempted to break into her home. Police say one of the suspects began shooting at her car.

Detectives have released a photos of the suspects captured on camera. One photo showed a suspect with a gray hoodie look directly into the ring camera with an object in his hand. One suspect had a red Atlanta Falcons coat on and a black face mast and another had a gray hoodie with dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County police.