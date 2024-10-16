Murder suspect who escaped Grady Memorial Hospital captured

ATLANTA — A man awaiting trial in a homicide case who escaped an Atlanta hospital nearly four weeks ago was caught Wednesday.

Atlanta police said Carwon Marqavious Redding, 32, was captured by Atlanta fugitive detectives with the help of Georgia State Patrol.

Redding was under the custody of the Atlanta City Detention Center when he escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Sept. 27.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offered a $5,000 reward for the arrest of Redding.

Redding was initially arrested in connection to a homicide back in April of this year. He faces charges of felony murder and selling cocaine.

He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.