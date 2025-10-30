Metro Atlanta teen indicted in stabbing death of high school student

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Jordan Hobbs of Mableton in connection with the September stabbing death of a high school student.

Hobbs faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say officers responded to a home on Milam Creek Road in Mableton after reports of a person injured. Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old David Daniel, a Pebblebrook High School student, on the front porch with a sharp injury to his left torso.

Daniel was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbing.