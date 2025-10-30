Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta teen indicted in stabbing death of high school student

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
Courtroom gavel (heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Jordan Hobbs of Mableton in connection with the September stabbing death of a high school student.

Hobbs faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say officers responded to a home on Milam Creek Road in Mableton after reports of a person injured. Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old David Daniel, a Pebblebrook High School student, on the front porch with a sharp injury to his left torso.

Daniel was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbing.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!