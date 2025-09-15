Crime And Law

Teen arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of another teen in Cobb County

By Miles Montgomery
Authorities are investigating a shooting reported outside McEachern High School in Cobb County, Georgia, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed to death in Cobb County over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Milam Creek Road in Mableton around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy on the front porch of the residence with a sharp injury to his left torso. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing. He faces felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime charges.

The case remains under active investigation, police say.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

