Marietta police searching for man accused of shooting stepfather

MARIETTA, GA — Police are searching for a 26-year-old man accused of shooting his stepfather during what investigators describe as a domestic dispute.

Officers say they found 58-year-old Michael Jackson inside an apartment on Ridge Run with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Fharron Banks, who fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say he may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

Anyone who spots Banks or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.