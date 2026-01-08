Man sentenced to 30 years for running meth labs across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — More than six years after the first operation was uncovered, a man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for running methamphetamine labs around metro Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors say Ramiro Contreras-Sandoval initially escaped arrest after agents discovered a meth lab on Atlanta’s south side in 2019. Investigators say liquid meth was found concealed inside paint buckets.

Suspected meth lab in Norcross, Ga. (United States Department of Justice)

Contreras-Sandoval and another suspect fled before they could be taken into custody.

Two years later, agents say the men resurfaced in Norcross, where they were operating a full-scale liquid meth conversion operation. This time, law enforcement was able to arrest both suspects and seize drugs, weapons, and nearly $100,000 in cash.

Contreras-Sandoval, who prosecutors say is in the country illegally, was later convicted by a federal jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison. His accomplice has already pleaded guilty and is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.