Jury convicts man with long list of drug and weapons charges in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man is found guilty on all counts following a pair of drug busts around the metro area including one in Gwinnett County.

A five-day federal trial ended with 41-year-old Ramiro Contreras-Sandoval convicted on all charges including possession of meth and distributing more than 135 kilo’s of the drug.

He is also charged with possessing firearms as an illegal immigrant.

The Department of Justice says Contreras-Sandoval and another suspect first fled from a bust at an Atlanta-area meth conversion lab in 2019, but he was arrested two years later when they found him at a second lab at a home in Norcross.

His sentencing hearing has yet to be set.

An accomplice was sentenced last year to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

