Man killed in shooting outside Checkers in DeKalb County identified

By Miles Montgomery
1 person shot outside Checkers in DeKalb County Glenwood Road (WSB-TV)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County Police identified a victim who was found shot to death outside a metro Atlanta Checkers restaurant on Saturday.

The body of 39-year-old Louis Allen was found in an alleyway behind the Checkers on Glenwood Road near Columbia Drive, police say.

After reviewing surveillance video from a neighboring business, investigators found two suspects arrived on the scene and then left in a blue and silver Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle had significant damage to its windshield and a paper tag that read “Tag Applied For” duct taped to the rear, police add.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at770-724-7850.

0
