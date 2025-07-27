DeKalb police searching for suspects after man shot dead behind Checkers

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that left one man dead.

On Saturday, July 26, police were called to the Checkers at 4085 Glenwood Road in response to a person shot. When officers arrived, the located a deceased Black male in the alley way behind the restaurant who had been shot.

After examining CCTV from a neighboring business, investigators discovered two suspects that had arrived on the scene and then left in a blue and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle had significant damage to its windshield and a paper tag that read “Tag Applied For” duct taped to the rear.

Any information on these suspects or the vehicle please call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.