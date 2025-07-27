Local

DeKalb police searching for suspects after man shot dead behind Checkers

By Ann Powell
Suspects in Glenwood Road shooting
By Ann Powell

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that left one man dead.

On Saturday, July 26, police were called to the Checkers at 4085 Glenwood Road in response to a person shot. When officers arrived, the located a deceased Black male in the alley way behind the restaurant who had been shot.

After examining CCTV from a neighboring business, investigators discovered two suspects that had arrived on the scene and then left in a blue and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle had significant damage to its windshield and a paper tag that read “Tag Applied For” duct taped to the rear.

Any information on these suspects or the vehicle please call the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

Ann Powell

Ann Powell

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!