Man convicted in UGA student’s 2001 murder awaits sentencing

ATHENS, GA — Sentencing is scheduled Thursday afternoon for the man convicted in the 2001 murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker.

An Athens jury found 50-year-old Edrick Faust guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder and rape.

Prosecutors say Baker was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before her bedroom was set on fire.

The case went cold for more than two decades before DNA testing helped identify Faust as the suspect in 2024.

Faust is set to learn his sentence Thursday afternoon.