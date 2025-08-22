News

Trial delayed in 2001 murder of UGA law student Tara Baker

By WSB Radio News Staff
Tara Louise Baker The 2001 cold case murder of 23-year-old University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker. (Georgia Bureau of Investigations)
ATHENS, GA — The trial for the man accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker more than two decades ago has been postponed until early next year.

Edric Faust was arrested in May 2023 after DNA and forensic evidence linked him to the 2001 case. Investigators believe Faust sexually assaulted Baker before setting fire to her Athens home.

His defense team told the judge they need additional time to review files and evidence. The trial is now scheduled to begin in late January.

