Crime And Law

Man arrested after deputies seize 20 guns, drugs in Forsyth County

By Miles Montgomery
Drugs and guns seized in Forsyth County (Lanier Regional Drug Task Force)
By Miles Montgomery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A tip led Forsyth County deputies to a traffic stop where they seized drugs and weapons earlier this month.

Forsyth County deputies say they received a tip from the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force that Martin Ponce was selling drugs.

A K-9 officer alerted deputies to drugs inside the car during a traffic stop. More than a pound of methamphetamine was found inside his car.

Deputies seized 20 guns, an additional four ounces of meth along with 9 ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, packaging material, drug related objects, and a black Ram truck during the execution of a search warrant, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ponce was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Drug Related Items, Window Tint Violation and Driving While License Suspended.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!