Man arrested after deputies seize 20 guns, drugs in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A tip led Forsyth County deputies to a traffic stop where they seized drugs and weapons earlier this month.

Forsyth County deputies say they received a tip from the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force that Martin Ponce was selling drugs.

A K-9 officer alerted deputies to drugs inside the car during a traffic stop. More than a pound of methamphetamine was found inside his car.

Deputies seized 20 guns, an additional four ounces of meth along with 9 ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, packaging material, drug related objects, and a black Ram truck during the execution of a search warrant, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ponce was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Drug Related Items, Window Tint Violation and Driving While License Suspended.