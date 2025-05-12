Man accused of killing grandmother in gated Buckhead community found competent to stand trial

ATLANTA — The man who was charged with murdering a grandmother in her gated Buckhead community has been found competent to stand trial.

Atlanta police say Antonio Brown is accused of stabbing 77-year-old Eleanor Bowels outside her home in 2022.

Brown was found competent to stand trial more than a year after a Fulton County court signed off on a mental health evaluation to be conducted by Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD).

Brown faces multiple charges, including felony murder and armed robbery in connection to the murder of Bowles.

Authorities say Bowles was attacked in the detached garage of her home when she interrupted Brown tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS350 just two weeks before Christmas.

According to a 2022 Atlanta Police report, Brown was homeless at the time of the crime and was known for frequently being under the influence.