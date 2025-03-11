New developments expected in 2022 Buckhead murder case

ATLANTA — A man accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old Buckhead grandmother in December 2022 is set to appear in court this morning for the first time in over a year.

Antonio Brown, who has pleaded not guilty, faces multiple charges, including felony murder and armed robbery, for the killing of Eleanor Bowles. Authorities say Bowles was attacked in the detached garage of her home when she interrupted Brown attempting to steal her SUV just two weeks before Christmas.

Brown’s legal proceedings had been delayed due to his inpatient mental health evaluation. Today’s court hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., will mark a significant development in the case. Prosecutors are expected to present motions seeking to admit key evidence, including Brown’s presence near the crime scene and recorded phone calls he made while in custody.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing a sentence of life without parole if Brown is convicted.

According to a 2022 Atlanta Police report, Brown was homeless at the time of the crime and was known for frequently being under the influence. Police quickly identified him after releasing surveillance images, leading to his arrest within 24 hours.

Today’s hearing is expected to provide new insights into the prosecution’s case and the next steps in the legal process.

