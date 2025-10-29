Man accused of fatally shooting step father in Marietta arrested

MARIETTA, GA — Police in Marietta have tracked down and arrested the man accused of killing his stepfather on Monday evening.

Police say 58-year-old Michael Jackson was involved in a heated argument with 26-year-old Pharron Carlos Banks at an apartment on Ridge Run. He was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting.

Gwinnett County Police mobilized its SWAT unit at a Gwinnett County residence on Wednesday. He was arrested without incident, officials say.

Detectives previously said they worked with the Atlanta Police Department to track Banks’ black Nissan Rogue using license plate reader technology.

The vehicle was found unoccupied on John Hope Drive in Atlanta and has been returned to Marietta for processing.