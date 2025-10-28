Suspect still at large after deadly domestic shooting in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — Police say a man accused of shooting his stepfather during a domestic dispute is now wanted for murder, after the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators confirm 58-year-old Michael Jackson was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting at an apartment on Ridge Run.

The suspect, 26-year-old Pharron Carlos Banks, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Marietta Police.

Detectives say they worked overnight with the Atlanta Police Department to track Banks’ black Nissan Rogue using license plate reader technology. The vehicle was found unoccupied on John Hope Drive in Atlanta and has been returned to Marietta for processing.

Banks is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He faces charges of homicide–murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and cruelty to a child in the third degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department through its app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.