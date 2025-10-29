Man accused of airport shooting threat to learn bond decision

ATLANTA — A Cartersville man accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is set to appear in federal court Wednesday where a judge will decide whether he will be released from jail on bond.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle drove to the airport just over a week ago, armed with an AR-15 rifle loaded with 27 rounds. According to investigators, Cagle had allegedly told family members during a FaceTime call that he planned to “go rat-a-tat-tat” at the airport. Family members immediately contacted police, leading to his quick arrest after Atlanta officers spotted him in the South Terminal.

Bond decisions in federal court depend on whether a defendant poses a flight risk, could influence witnesses, or represents a danger to the community. WSB Senior Legal Analyst Ron Carlson says those concerns will likely keep Cagle behind bars.

Carlson states, “The options for the judge to consider are pre-trial release on his own recognizance, release on bail, or continued detention. Now the third alternative is the most likely.”

Court documents show that Cagle has said online he suffers from schizophrenia and had been off his medication at the time of his arrest. Carlson says that factor could weigh heavily in the judge’s decision.

“It seems clear that without his medication, Cagle is this kind of danger when wanting to shoot up the airport and at another point wanted to shoot up the highway,” Carlson said.

The defense is expected to request that Cagle be transferred from jail to a treatment facility under close supervision where he could receive medical care.

Cagle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5.