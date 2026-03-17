Judge weighs new trial for metro Atlanta father in infant son death case

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta father imprisoned for more than 20 years in the death of his two-month-old son is seeking a new trial, citing new expert evidence.

The attorneys representing Danyel Smith say medical and biomechanical experts now show that Chandler’s death was caused by birth complications, not shaken baby syndrome as prosecutors claimed in 2003.

“To undermine their child abuse pediatrician who is claiming that this was classic shaking baby syndrome,” said attorney Mark Loudon-Brown, “experts have now shown Chandler’s death stemmed from birth complications, not abuse.”

Smith’s lawyer, Paulina Lucio Maymon, said, “We’re hopeful a judge will grant a new trial. We know the state can appeal, but we will continue to fight as well.”

The Gwinnett County DA’s Office argues it’s not convinced this testimony would give a jury reasonable doubt.

Earlier this year, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously ordered Smith’s case back to a judge for review.