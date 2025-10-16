Lawyers for Georgia father hopeful for new trial after 2002 baby death conviction

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Lawyers for a Gwinnett County father are hopeful he’ll get a new trial as Georgia’s Supreme Court reverses a judge’s ruling barring a do-over in the alleged murder of his infant son.

Attorney Mark Loudon-Brown says a trial today would look very different from Danyel Smith’s trial 22 years ago. A jury was told 2-month-old Chandler died of shaken baby syndrome, but science and medical experts testify that’s not true.

“Mr. Smith’s son Chandler, who he was convicted of murdering, did not in fact die of abuse but in fact died from natural causes stemming back to a premature birth and a skull fracture,” said Loudon-Brown.

Smith could’ve walked free a couple of years ago but turned down a time-served plea offer, saying he wouldn’t admit to a crime he didn’t commit.

“He refused to do that because he would not say that he was guilty of a crime that he didn’t commit,” Loudon-Brown said.

Loudon-Brown says Smith was convicted in the heyday of “Shaken Baby Syndrome” when no one considered any other possibility. But eight experts testified new scientific evidence shows Chandler’s skull fracture was from his premature birth—not his father.

“You cannot rule out the diagnosis offered by our holistic experts and in fact, the evidence suggests that Chandler died from natural causes,” Loudon-Brown said.

He hopes the Gwinnett court quickly orders a new trial.