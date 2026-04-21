Judge limits broadcast of victim statements ahead of sentencing in Apalachee school shooting case

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A Barrow County judge has ruled that victim impact statements during the upcoming sentencing of the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter cannot be recorded or broadcast.

Colin Gray is expected to be sentenced in July after a jury found him guilty last month on 27 felony counts tied to the mass shooting that left four people dead and nine others injured.

Prosecutors said Gray gave his son, Colt Gray, access to the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

Superior Court Judge Nicolas Primm said allowing the impact statements to be recorded or broadcast could affect the jury pool for the pending trial of Colt Gray.

Colt Gray is scheduled to appear in court next month for a status hearing.

A trial date has not been set.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.