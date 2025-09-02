Local

Apalachee High School to remain open Thursday on one-year anniversary of deadly shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Apalachee High School (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WINDER, GA — Apalachee High School will be open this Thursday, marking one year since a deadly shooting left four people dead and nine others wounded.

Barrow County school officials say there had been discussion about closing the school on the anniversary, but leaders ultimately decided students and staff should have the option to be together.

“Our leadership feel strongly that we need to be there for our students and staff who need us to be together,” district spokesperson Nicole Valles said. “We’ve learned that everyone heals in different ways.”

Instead of a normal schedule, students will take part in a day of service focused on kindness, reflection, and healing.

The day will conclude with a vigil at 7 p.m. around the school’s flagpole to honor the victims of the September 4, 2024, shooting.

The accused gunman remains in custody as the community prepares for a somber day of remembrance.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

