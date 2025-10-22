Judge delays hearing for teen charged in deadly Apalachee High School shooting

WINDER, GA — A Barrow County judge has delayed a scheduled status hearing for the teenager accused in last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

The decision comes after Colt Gray, who is being tried as an adult, was assigned a new attorney. Court records show attorney Aisha Broderick was appointed to the case just this week and requested more time to review evidence involving her client.

Broderick also told the court that Gray is still undergoing a required evaluation that has not yet been completed.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm granted the request to postpone Wednesday’s hearing. A new date has not yet been set.

Gray is accused of killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others during the shooting at the start of the 2024 school year.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story