Georgia woman faces more charges after four-year-old girl’s body was found in car trunk

By WSB Radio News Staff
Child death arrest Hall County Jessica Motes. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
HALL COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is adding additional charges to a woman in custody after a child’s body was found inside the trunk of her vehicle.

GBI officials say 36-year-old Jessica Motes faces malice murder, felony murder and aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

That is in addition to the charges of concealing a death. It began last month when the four-year-old’s body was discovered. The Oakwood Police and Hall County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the child’s death was not released.

