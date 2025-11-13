Georgia woman faces more charges after four-year-old girl’s body was found in car trunk

HALL COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is adding additional charges to a woman in custody after a child’s body was found inside the trunk of her vehicle.

GBI officials say 36-year-old Jessica Motes faces malice murder, felony murder and aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

That is in addition to the charges of concealing a death. It began last month when the four-year-old’s body was discovered. The Oakwood Police and Hall County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the child’s death was not released.