GBI investigating after remains of a child found in trunk of car in metro Atlanta

HALL COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a shocking discovery was made in the trunk of a car in metro Atlanta.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jessica Maria Motes reportedly informed her father that she had hurt someone and believed the child was dead.

The victim is a four-year-old girl, however, the girl’s name was not released.

Motes faces a charge of felony concealing the death of another. She was booked into the Hall County Jail and is being held without bond.