Georgia man wanted for 2017 rape, incest charges

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating Charles Dennis Ellis, a Sandy Springs man who has been on the run since 2017.

Ellis faces charges of terroristic threats, rape, incest, and aggravated assault.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned that allegations against Ellis initially surfaced in 2013.

According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Major Ophee Hinton, Ellis was indicted in 2017 but never appeared in court to address these charges.

Hinton said that Ellis was arrested in October 2013 for simple battery-family violence and was released on a $1,000 bond shortly thereafter.

The indictment, which remains outstanding, includes terroristic threats and aggravated assault counts tied to that same period.

“Ellis left the state of Georgia shortly after his 2013 case,” Hinton said.

The sheriff’s office suspects they know where Ellis initially took off to.

In light of these developments, Crime Stoppers Atlanta is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to Ellis’s arrest.

Hinton mentioned that Ellis is believed to work in the IT business.

Court records indicate that in 2019, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall placed a judicial hold related to the indictment. This measure has kept the case active while Ellis remains at large.

Ellis is described as a 53-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 195 pounds at his last sighting.

The initial arrest in 2013 by Sandy Springs police for simple battery eventually led to more serious charges through an investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, which resulted in the 2017 indictment.

Natalie Ammons, also with the sheriff’s office, said to qualify for the Crime Stoppers reward, tipsters need to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.