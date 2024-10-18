Georgia detectives hope video of party where 14-year-old was killed will shed new light

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has shared new video from the party where a 14-year-old boy was killed with Channel 2 Action News.

In October of 2021, Landon Andrews was at a house party in Woodstock when shots rang out. The high school freshman was found in the back of an SUV after being shot in the torso. He died at the hospital.

New video from the sheriff’s office shows the moments gunfire rang out and kids at the party went scrambling.

“I would like for that person to just come forward,” Andrews’ mom, Shawnda Schafer, said.

Elijah Harrison, 17, was arrested in November 2021. Investigators say he fired six shots from a moving car after the initial shots rang out.

They are still searching for the person who first opened fire.

If you know something can assist investigators, you’re asked to contact a special hotline for anonymous tips at 770-501-8987.