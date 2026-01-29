GBI identifies woman shot at Cobb County police headquarters

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the armed woman shot by a Cobb County police officer during an incident at police headquarters.

According to the GBI, the woman has been identified as 26-year-old Rebekah Patterson of Marietta. Investigators say Patterson came to Cobb County Police Headquarters on Fairground Street in Marietta and asked to speak with an officer.

The GBI says Patterson was taken outside the building and was speaking with an officer when, during the conversation, she pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer. Investigators say she was given multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon but did not comply.

The officer then fired multiple shots, striking Patterson, according to the GBI.

Investigators say other officers immediately responded and rendered aid. Patterson was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI says the investigation remains active, and any charges will be announced at its conclusion.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.