Shooting involving officer at Cobb County police headquarters under investigation

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer at the Cobb County Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, “we can confirm that one of our officers was involved in a shooting with an armed female subject on the premises of our headquarters located on 545 S. Fairground Street. Additional officers responded quickly from within the building and began rendering aid. We presently have no further details regarding her injuries.”

No officers were injured, Cobb County police officials said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials add.

The identity of the individual was not released.

Officials add the investigation will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.