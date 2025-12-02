Former Milton officer to appear in court on vehicular homicide and DUI charges

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former Milton police officer is scheduled to appear in Cobb County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on charges connected to a deadly crash along I-75.

Christopher Bradshaw is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and hit-and-run in the August death of truck driver Terrell Lowdermilk. Police say Lowdermilk was standing outside his truck following an earlier crash when Bradshaw struck him and fled the scene.

(L-R) Victim: Terrell Loudermilk, Suspect: Christopher Bradshaw Suspect charged in I-75 hit-and-run that killed truck driver turns himself in

Bradshaw was released on a $15,000 bond and was fired from the police department shortly after his arrest.