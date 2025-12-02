Crime And Law

Former Milton officer to appear in court on vehicular homicide and DUI charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Suspect: Christopher Bradshaw - Suspect charged in I-75 hit-and-run that killed truck driver turns himself in (WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former Milton police officer is scheduled to appear in Cobb County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on charges connected to a deadly crash along I-75.

Christopher Bradshaw is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and hit-and-run in the August death of truck driver Terrell Lowdermilk. Police say Lowdermilk was standing outside his truck following an earlier crash when Bradshaw struck him and fled the scene.

(L-R) Victim: Terrell Loudermilk, Suspect: Christopher Bradshaw Suspect charged in I-75 hit-and-run that killed truck driver turns himself in

Bradshaw was released on a $15,000 bond and was fired from the police department shortly after his arrest.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!