Former College Park police sergeant to appear in court for bond hearing after deadly I-285 crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — New courtroom developments are expected Friday morning for a former College Park police sergeant charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two people during what investigators call an “unauthorized” chase.

Former Sgt. Donnie Smith has been held in the Clayton County Jail for several weeks and will soon learn whether he’ll be granted bond. He faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and violation of oath by a public officer.

Investigators say Smith was in his patrol car pursuing a Land Rover at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour on I-285 when the vehicle went off the roadway near Riverdale Road. The SUV struck a tree and split in half, ejecting both occupants, who died at the scene.

Police have not said what caused the Land Rover to leave the interstate. Warrants allege Smith drove away from the crash site instead of stopping to assist the victims or file a report.

Court documents describe Smith’s actions as “grossly negligent,” leading to his termination from the College Park Police Department. A trial date has not yet been set.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story