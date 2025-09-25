Crime And Law

College Park officer arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 2

By WSB Radio News Staff
College Park police officer charged with causing wreck that killed 2 people along I-285
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A College Park police officer is behind bars, facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash in Clayton County that killed two people in August.

According to jail records, Donnie Smith Jr. was taken into custody weeks after the crash, which happened near Riverdale Road. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and other related offenses.

Investigators say Smith was chasing another vehicle “in a reckless manner” when the crash occurred. Two people were killed in the wreck.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, though investigators have not yet commented on Smith’s arrest.

