Federal agencies join search for suspect as police ‘leave no stone unturned’ in deadly CVS shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
LOGANVILLE, GA — Loganville’s police chief says detectives are “leaving no stone unturned” as multiple agencies work to identify the suspect who shot and killed a CVS employee in mid-November.

Chief M.D. Lowry says his department is now working alongside the GBI, the Secret Service, and several other agencies as they investigate the killing of 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley. She was shot in the parking lot of the CVS where she worked on November 14 and later died at Grady Hospital.

Lowry says information released to the public has been limited in order to avoid jeopardizing the case. He confirmed that while a person of interest was detained, no arrests have been made. The chief says when the suspect is identified, the offender will face the full weight of the Walton County judicial system.

Lowry is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.

