Woman shot in the head at metro Atlanta CVS

By Miles Montgomery
LOGANVILLE, GA — A woman was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the head at a metro Atlanta CVS on Friday.

Officers responded to the CVS drug store in Loganville after reports of a shooting.

Around 4 p.m., Lawrenceville police received a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) from Loganville police that included a vehicle description and tag number associated with the shooting in Loganville.

Police in Lawrenceville used flock cameras to track a vehicle on West Crogan Street near Culver Street wanted in connection to the shooting. After a traffic stop, the driver was taken into custody without incident. The identity of the driver was not released by police.

“We commend our officers for their outstanding work in swiftly locating the suspect vehicle and safely detaining the driver. Their commitment to safety, teamwork, and professionalism helped bring this incident to a safe and orderly conclusion,” Loganville police said.

The driver and vehicle will be turned over to the Loganville Police Department for further investigation, police officials said.

