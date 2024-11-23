Deputies shoot, kill suspect while trying to serve warrant in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is was shot and killed after getting into a shootout with deputies who were trying to serve a warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Floyd County deputies asked for assistance while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Ficklen Church Way. Officials say the suspect was accused of rape.

When deputies arrived around 11:15 p.m., they say the suspect was outside with a weapon.

The sheriff’s office says after trying to negotiate with the suspect, the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team was called to the home.

After midnight, the sheriff’s office says shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review the incident and investigate the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the sheriff’s office said the GBI will provide details later on regarding the shooting incident.