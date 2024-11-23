Crime And Law

Deputies shoot, kill suspect while trying to serve warrant in Cherokee County

By Miles Montgomery
Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Cherokee County while serving arrest warrant for other agency
By Miles Montgomery

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is was shot and killed after getting into a shootout with deputies who were trying to serve a warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Floyd County deputies asked for assistance while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Ficklen Church Way. Officials say the suspect was accused of rape.

When deputies arrived around 11:15 p.m., they say the suspect was outside with a weapon.

The sheriff’s office says after trying to negotiate with the suspect, the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team was called to the home.

After midnight, the sheriff’s office says shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review the incident and investigate the shooting.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the sheriff’s office said the GBI will provide details later on regarding the shooting incident.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!