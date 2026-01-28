Decatur man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges

DECATUR, GA — A Decatur man is facing decades behind bars after pleading guilty to charges in three separate cases.

The Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office says Dieu Doomjay will be serving 30 years behind bars for his role in the November 2021 theft of a Ford Explorer that had an infant asleep in the back.

The child’s parents were unloading groceries when the SUV was stolen, officials said.

The SUV was discovered nine hours later, but the baby wasn’t found until the next day in the back of an unrelated minivan.

In the second case, Doomjay held up a pair of Clarkston High School students in 2024. Officials say the last case happened last month when he was accused of helping three inmates who escaped from the Dekalb County Jail.