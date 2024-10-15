Crew accused of stealing from Union City business multiple times, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — They are thefts happening in broad daylight at a Union City convenience store.

Union City police reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help in identifying the repeat offenders.

This is after police say the business has been targeted several times in a matter of months.

Channel 2′s Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln learned some people were injured during the thefts.

Union City Capt. Prentice Brooks says the Shannon Beverage Spirits store has been the target of more than five thefts within the last three months.

“We need help from the community, identifying these individuals,” Brooks said.