Cobb County grand jury indicts man accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 56-year-old man who was accused of trying to kidnap a child inside a Walmart in Cobb County has been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on Monday.

Caroline Miller says she was shopping at Walmart on Cobb Parkway with her two small children when 56-year-old Mahendra Patel approached her and asked her where Tylenol was located in the store.

Miller says Patel then tried to rip her 2-year-old son right from her arms. She says after a desperate struggle between the two, Patel gave up and disappeared.

Patel was charged with kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery. Patel’s attorney said he was trying to stop the child from falling from a motorized scooter inside the Walmart.

He is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.



