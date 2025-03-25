Mom shares frightening detail of man’s attempt to kidnap her son at Acworth Walmart

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County mom thwarted an attempted kidnapping of her son last week. She is now sharing the frightening details of the incident that occurred at a Walmart in Acworth.

Mother Caroline Miller says it all happened so fast.

On March 18 at the Walmart at 3105 Cobb Parkway North, Miller was shopping with her two small children when a man approached her.

56-year-old Mahendra Patel asked her where the Tylenol was located in the store and then tried to rip her 2-year-old son right from her arms.

She says after a desperate struggle between the two, Patel gave up and disappeared.

Police say Patel found the Tylenol and left, paying for it with his credit card.

With this purchase, police were able to obtain his information and surveillance flock cameras also got his tag number.

Patel is now jailed on numerous charges.