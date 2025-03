COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 56-year-old man faces charges after trying to kidnap a child inside a Walmart in Acworth recently.

Police say Mahendra Patel approached a woman at the Walmart on Cobb Parkway and asked a question about Tylenol and tried to take the woman’s child.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident, police identified Patel and later arrested and charged him with kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery.

He is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.