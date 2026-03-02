Closing arguments begin in trial of father of accused Apalachee High shooter

WINDER, GA — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

Gray faces 29 felony charges tied to the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School that left four people dead. He is on trial for giving his son, the accused shooter, the firearm used in the attack. Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Each side is expected to get 90 minutes for closing arguments. After closing statements and final jury instructions, deliberations will begin. Any verdict must be unanimous.

WSB Senior Legal Analyst Ron Carlson says the months between the time Colin Gray bought the rifle used in the shooting and the actual attack will likely be key.

“The defense may argue Colin was understandably lulled into thinking there were no hints of the terrible tragedy which was coming. Prosecutors, on the other hand, will likely emphasize that the shooter has a picture of the Florida school shooter on his bedroom wall, indicating his homicidal mindset,” Carlson said.

Carlson says jurors will be considering whether the father did enough to address his son’s declining mental state and whether he should have purchased the weapon.

Carlson also says the jury may weigh Gray’s testimony.

“On the one hand, the jury may empathize with the plight of a harassed dad carrying on a job while taking in Cole Gray’s other siblings, all the while dealing with Cole’s problems. On the other hand, the jury may find Colin Gray’s focus was not sufficient supervision of a mis-conducting son in the run-up to the murders,” Carlson said.

Carlson says whether there is an acquittal or conviction, the outcome of this case will set the tone for similar cases around the state and country.

The accused gunman, Colt Gray, has not yet gone to trial. His next hearing is scheduled in a couple of weeks.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.