Clayton County deputies arrest three murder suspects in separate cases

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says three murder suspects are now off the streets following coordinated operations with multiple law enforcement agencies.

In one case, deputies credit what they called “good, old-fashioned police work” for helping identify and capture Teon Smith and Xavier Pickett. The pair is accused of robbing and shooting a man for his watch back in May.

In a separate case, federal agents assisted in the arrest of Salvador Rodriguez, wanted in connection with a recent shooting on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro that left several people wounded. That incident was being investigated by Clayton County Schools police.