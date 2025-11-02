Crime And Law

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Hall County

By WSB Radio News Staff
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it describes as a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a residence on Bushnell Court in Flowery Branch, where they discovered a 50-year-old woman deceased. Investigators say a 51-year-old man, believed to be the gunman, was found dead in another area of the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A nine-year-old girl was also found hiding in a closet and was not physically harmed, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing as deputies work to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

